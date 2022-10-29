Probe begins into staff collecting fines with old receipts

AMBUR: The Ambur Municipality has started an inquiry following reports of local body staff continuing to collect the 2019 lockdown fines illegally despite the clampdown being lifted more than two years ago.

Sources said that the matter came to light when some sanitation staff approached municipal commissioner Shakila with receipts of fines collected by the unscrupulous staff complaining that traders were demanding return of money.

Businessman Rahman in Ambur’s Bazaar area said, “we cannot oppose them openly when they approach us as we know they are municipal staff. And so when they demand fines we are forced to pay them.”

Sources revealed that amounts ranging form Rs 200 to Rs 5,000 were collected for various offences, including not wearing masks and keeping shops open beyond time. “As we were unsure when exactly the lockdown period was lifted, we preferred to pay the fine,” said another trader seeking anonymity.

However, there were anomalies in the receipts. Though Ambur is now in Tirupattur district, two receipts reveal it as part of Vellore district. While one receipt for Rs 200 fine has no official signature, another with the Vellore district legend for Rs 200 fine reveals the Commissioner’s name to be Sumia and not Shakila. Another receipt dated October 12 reveals that Rs 800 was corrected to Rs 200 and had no seal and only a scribble for the signature. The cause was single use plastic usage.

Shakila said, “the fine books were issued in 2019 and should have been returned by the staff or they should have been ordered to do so by higher ups. As neither was done, they continued to collect fines tarnishing the local body’s name.” Asked when the inquiry would be completed, she said, “it will be over in two days and based on the report we will initiate action. The Vellore based RDMA has been informed of this.”