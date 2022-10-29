Police nab, warn Class 7 boy faking his kidnap for phone

VELLORE: A Class 7 student, who staged a kidnap drama as his father refused to buy him a cell phone, was nabbed by the Vellore north police and let off after a stern warning on Friday.

A grocery shop owner in Konavattam approached the Vellore north police that his 12-year-old son studying in Class 7 was missing after he went to visit a friend studying in Class 10 in the same school.

Later, the father received a call wherein he was informed that his son was kidnapped and that he would be released for a ransom of Rs 1 lakh. The father was asked to approach the local auto stand and place the moneybag in the middle of three autos parked there.

The father as advised by the police, placed a bag containing bricks in the spot mentioned by them. However, the grocery shop owner received another call asking them to come to Saduperi.

When the parents and police went there, the father was again instructed to place the bag at a specific lonely spot. Once this was done, the two boys came out to retrieve it. Waiting police personnel then nabbed the duo red handed.

The Class 7 boy then confessed that his father had refused to buy him a mobile phone and that as he knew his father had Rs 1 lakh in the house he had staged the kidnap drama.

Police personnel strictly warned the boy not to indulge in such acts and let him off early on Friday.