On precautious note, police surveying abandoned vehicles

CHENNAI: Instructions have been given to all Commissionerates and districts to survey the abandoned vehicles in their jurisdiction and file a report following the explosion of a car near a temple in Coimbatore in which a suspected radicalised youth, Jameesha Mubin was killed.

Sources in the office of Director General of Police (DGP) said that instructions have been given across the state and searches were conducted in several parts of Chennai too with police checking vehicles parked in one place for a long time and attempted to contact the vehicle owners.

“The checks are vigorous in Coimbatore city and in the western districts especially,” said a senior police officer.

An official with Government Railway Police (GRP) too confirmed receiving the instruction from the headquarters and that they have combed the parking lots in the railway stations. Police official from southern district said that though there is no threat to the region, they have left nothing to chance.