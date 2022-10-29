Final round of TN engineering counselling begins today

CHENNAI: The fourth and final round of counselling for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu begins today with more than 60,000 candidates expected to participate.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next on Saturday morning that the final provisional list of the students, who participated in the third round of counselling was also released.

"The final round of counselling for the students, who secured rank from 94,621 to 1,56,278, is expected to participate,” he added.

Stating that the tentative allotment for the students, who participated in the fourth round of counselling, will be released on November 1. "These students have to confirm the allocation between November 1 and November 2,” he said adding the final provisional allocation for these students will be released on November 13.

"After taking a final list of the students, who have paid the college fees, identity cards will be provided accordingly,” he said.

After the completion of all the formalities with regard to the counselling, the Higher Education Department has planned to open the engineering colleges for first-year students during the first week of November.