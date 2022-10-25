Final round of TN engineering counselling begins on Oct 29

CHENNAI: The fifth and final round of counselling for students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu will begin on October 29 with more than 60,000 candidates expected to participate.

The third and penultimate round of counselling came to a stage where students were involved in preparing their second choice of courses and colleges.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next the final provisional list of the students, who participated in the third round of counselling will be released on October 29.

"On the same day, the final round of counselling for the students, who secured rank from 94,621 to 1,56,278 will be held," he added.

Stating that the tentative allotment for the students, who participated in the fourth round of counselling, will be released on November 1. "These students have to confirm the allocation between November 1 and November 2,” he said adding the final provisional allocation for these students will be released on November 13.

"After taking a final list of the students, who have paid the college fees, identity cards will be provided to the candidates accordingly,” he said.

After the completion of all the formalities with regard to the counselling the Higher Education Department has planned to open the engineering colleges for first-year students during the first week of November.