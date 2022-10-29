'Don't spread rumours', TN police warns Annamalai

CHENNAI: Following Annamalai's allegations of "intelligence failure" on the part of Tamil Nadu police in not heeding to Central intelligence "tip-off" of the Coimbatore blast, DGP Sylendra Babu dismissed the claims.

The State DGP said the circular issued by the central agencies was of "general nature" and there was no specificity pointing at Kovai blast. "Had we received a specific information, we would have acted promptly,” he added.

The department urged not to fuel such baseless allegations.

Following the Deepavali eve blast at Coimbatore's Ukkadam, the issue snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling DMK and BJP. State BJP chief Annamalai pointed out the "laxities" in the police department and ruling government that have led to the blast. Minister Senthilbalaji hit back at the claims saying Annamalai should be probed, to which the former cop responded he is ready.