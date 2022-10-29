AIU sleuths seize over 1kg gold from passengers at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths seized over one kg gold worth Rs 69 lakh from two passengers at the Tiruchy international airport on Saturday.

While the airport officials were checking the baggage of a passenger bound from Colombo by Srilankan Airlines, they intercepted a person and inspected his baggage in which they found 32 gold plates each weighing 6.500 grams concealed in a video game and the officials seized the gold plates.

Similarly, they suspected a passenger who arrived by another Sri Lankan Airlines flight bound from Kuala Lumpur and conducted an inspection in his baggage in which they seized 517 gram gold plates and 149 gram chain from the passenger.

In all officials seized 1.343 kg gold. Further investigations are on.