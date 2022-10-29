DRI seizes 35.6 kg gold in TN smuggled through coastal area

CHENNAI: In a recent massive anti-smuggling operation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai had seized 35.6 kg of foreign origin gold worth Rs.18.34 crore which was smuggled through coastal area of Tamil Nadu on Thursday (October 27).

Based on specific intelligence, three persons travelling in a car were intercepted at a Toll Plaza located on Madurai-Ramanathapuram Highway. While enquired, they gave contradictory answers after which their vehicle was checked. DRI officials said that the smuggled gold packed and concealed in the car.

Preliminary investigation revealed that gold was smuggled into India through Tamil Nadu Coast from Sri Lanka. Three persons had been arrested so far and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is going on.

According to DRI, they have seized over 105 kgs of foreign origin gold smuggled through the coast of Tamil Nadu since April 2022.