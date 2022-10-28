Youth sentenced to life for murdering another over enmity in TN

TIRUCHY: Pattukkottai court in Thanjavur on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a youth for murdering another youth over previous enmity.

According to the prosecution, Faizal (25), brother of Kaja Mohaideen (22), a B Com graduate who was searching for employment, was in love with the sister of Kadar Maideen (33) of Athirampattinam.

While Maideen’s family was against their love, there were quarrels on several occasions. Faizal went abroad for employment in due course of time. In such a backdrop, on November 23, 2012, while Kaja Mohaideen was standing near Athirampattinam Kattu Pallivasal along with his friends, Maideen who came there picked up a quarrel with Kaja Mohaideen, which snowballed into an attack. Suddenly, Maideen took a knife, stabbed Kaja Mohaideen and escaped. Kaja Mohaideen on November 24, 2012, succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.

Athirampattinam police registered a case and arrested Kadar Maideen. Judge Mani who heard the case on Thursday, awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,500 to Kadar Maideen.