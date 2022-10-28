Woman awarded life term for murdering hubby

MADURAI: A local court in Tirunelveli on Thursday convicted a 67-year-old woman on charges of murdering her husband and awarded life sentence to her.

According to the prosecution, Mariyaleela of Pallivasal Street, Kallikulam near Valliyur, Tirunelveli district, repeatedly demanded her husband to register a house, which’s owned by him and some of the vacant land around the house in her name. Many a time, her husband Pakiyaraj (70) refused and there were frequent quarrel between the couple over the issue.

In 2019, when Pakiyaraj was asleep in the house, Mariyaleela doused kerosene and set him ablaze. The victim succumbed to the burns. Based on a complaint, Valliyur police registered a case and the trial was held in the court of principal district judge (PDJ), Tirunelveli S Kumaraguru.

After hearing the arguments, the PDJ held Mariyaleela guilty of murdering her husband and awarded life imprisonment, besides slapping a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.