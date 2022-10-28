Special fare special trains to Mayilai, Thoothukudi: Details here

CHENNAI: A pair of special fare special trains will be operated to Mayiladuthurai and Thoothukudi from Mysuru to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no 06251 will leave Mysuru on Fridays at 23.45 hrs on 28th October, 04, 11 & 18 November, 2022 and reach Mayiladuturai Junction at 15.30 hrs on the next day (4 Services).

Train no 06252 Mayiladuturai Junction – Mysuru Weekly Special Fare special will leave Mayiladuturai Junction on Saturdays at 18.45 hrs on 29 October, 05, 12 & 19 November and reach Mysuru at 12.00 hrs on the next day (4 Services). Advance reservation for the weekly special trains comprising one AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 10 sleeper class and two general second class coaches is open.

Train no 06253 will leave Mysuru on Fridays at 12.05 hrs on 04, 11 & 18 November, 2022 and reach Tuticorin at 05.00 hrs on the next day (3 Services). Train no 06254 Tuticorin – Mysuru Weekly Special Fare special will leave Tuticorin on Saturdays at 15.00 hrs on 05, 12 & 19 November and reach Mysuru at 08.30 hrs on the next day (3 Services). Advance reservation for the weekly species fare special train comprising one AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 10 sleeper class and two general second class (Divayangjan friendly) coaches would open at 8am on October 29 from Southern Railway end, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.