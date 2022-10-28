Hindi imposition: VCK announces protest on Nov 1

CHENNAI: VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday announced a protest on November 1 to condemn Hindi imposition by the Union government, excess interference into the rights of the State government and the recent attack on Tamil Nadu fisherman by the Indian Navy.

"The Indian constitution states that India is a federation, but on the contrary the Union government in a planned manner is taking away the rights of the states. Especially, the financial rights of the states are taken away by the Union government in the form of GST where the money that was available to the state government through taxes has been forcefully expropriated by the union government," said Thirumavalavan, in a statement.

Calling November 1 as the National Day of Linguistic Rights, Thirumavalavan said that non-Hindi speaking states were guaranteed that Hindi will not be imposed unless they wish but the ruling BJP government in the Centre is imposing Hindi on all possible platforms.