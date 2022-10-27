Protests in Chennai over ‘Hindi imposition’: Check pics

CHENNAI: Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held a demonstration at Mount Road here on Thursday, protesting against "imposition" of Hindi by the Union government. In opposition to the country's non-Hindi-speaking states being forced to use Hindi, protesters carried placards and raised slogans against the government.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously adopted a motion against the "imposition" of Hindi, which was proposed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and urged the Union government to reject the Amit Shah-led committee's recommendations.

