The agitators raised slogans against the Modi-led Union government
Protests in Chennai over ‘Hindi imposition’: Check pics
CHENNAI: Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held a demonstration at Mount Road here on Thursday, protesting against "imposition" of Hindi by the Union government. In opposition to the country's non-Hindi-speaking states being forced to use Hindi, protesters carried placards and raised slogans against the government.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously adopted a motion against the "imposition" of Hindi, which was proposed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and urged the Union government to reject the Amit Shah-led committee's recommendations.

