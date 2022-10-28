Gang hurls country bombs on 2 houses

TIRUVALLUR: Tension prevailed at Chathirai village in Tiruvallur when a nine-member gang hurled country bombs on two houses following a drunken brawl on Thursday. The police are on the lookout for the nine people involved in the incident.

On Thursday, Siva (23) and his friend Dheena (25) bought liquor and were drinking on the side of the road. All of a sudden, two men Gopi and Rajesh who came in a bike approached the duo and demanded them to buy liquor for them as well. When Siva and Dheena refused, the two groups got into an argument after which everyone went back to their respective homes. “However, within a couple of hours, a nine-member gang that was repeatedly riding past Siva’s house in bikes suddenly hurled country bombs. On hearing the commotion, Siva’s father Madhavan who stepped out of the house was injured in the attack,” police said.

The gang threw three country bombs in succession and the loud noise disrupted Madhavan’s hearing. Family members who saw him scream in pain rushed him to Tiruvallur GMCH. After their attack on Siva’s house, the gang went to Dheena’s house and hurled country bombs there as well before fleeing the scene.

Residents of Perambakkam informed the police about the incident and proceeded to stage a protest demanding action against the perpetrators.

Mappedu police promised action after which the crowd dispersed.