DYFI, SFI members protest against Centre

CHENGALPATTU: Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest on Thursday urging the BJP government to withdraw Hindi imposition in the state.

The students wore black clothes and staged the protest in front of the Chengalpattu railway station. Over 30 people from both the federations participated in the protest wearing black badges. The protestors including the federation heads also raised slogans. They also condemned the central government for its “anti-people” policies.