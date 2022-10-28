Court awards life term to youth for sexually abusing 9-yr-old girl

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur Mahila Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a youth who sexually abused a nine-year-old girl. David alias Senthamil Selvan (31), a parotta master at Udayarpalayam had forcibly taken a nine-year-old relative girl duping her of getting chocolates and sexually abused her on July 4, 2021.

The girl later narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam All Women Police Station.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under various sections, including the Pocso Act against Senthamil Selvan and he was arrested.

The Ariyalur Mahila Fast Track Court Judge Anandan who heard the case on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Senthamil Selvan. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Tiruchy Central Prison.