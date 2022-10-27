Youth, girl in love end life in Salem as parents oppose their affair

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old youth and a 17-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison as parents of the girl opposed to their love affair in Salem.

Police said P Puthiyan Kumar, a driver from Nangavalli and the girl, studying in Class 12 and hailing from the same neighbourhood, had been in love.

As the parents of the girl opposed their affair, Puthiyan Kumar and the girl left their houses on Tuesday afternoon.

“They consumed poison in a farm land near their house. The girl then informed her parents over phone, who then rushed to the spot and admitted them to a private hospital. The youth died at night, while the girl passed away on Wednesday morning,” police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem at Salem Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.