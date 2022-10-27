Thanjai milk producers protest seeking hike in procurement price

TIRUCHY: Members of Milk Producers’ Association staged a protest demanding to increase the procurement price in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

The milk producers, along with Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, who converged in front of the Collectorate, staged a protest demanding to increase the milk procurement price.

The protesting members said that the cattle feed price has gone up steeply and they have been struggling to get even the production cost. They demanded to increase the procurement price and disburse the amount immediately after procurement.

They raised slogans in support of their demand. They also brought a cow and a calf for their protest. Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Association district president Ashok Kumar led the protest.