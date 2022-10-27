Nellai police grill cleric in connection with Coimbatore blast case

CHENNAI: An Islamic cleric based in Tirunelveli was grilled by the cops of the district in connection with the Coimbatore blast.
Mohammed Hussain Manbai, was said to be associated with a controversial Islamic evangelical organisation.
Nellai police have been probing him for three hours over landline and mobile calls of Manbai. Around 50 cops are stationed at the cleric's residence.
This comes after making the sixth arrest in the blast case.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android