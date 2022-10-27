TamilNadu

Nellai police grill cleric in connection with Coimbatore blast case

Around 50 cops have been stationed at the cleric's residence.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: An Islamic cleric based in Tirunelveli was grilled by the cops of the district in connection with the Coimbatore blast.

Mohammed Hussain Manbai, was said to be associated with a controversial Islamic evangelical organisation.

'NIA should first investigate Annamalai in Kovai case'

Nellai police have been probing him for three hours over landline and mobile calls of Manbai. Around 50 cops are stationed at the cleric's residence.

This comes after making the sixth arrest in the blast case.

