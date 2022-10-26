Complete failure of police intelligence: Annamalai

“Why the Q branch have failed in surveillance Mubin, who was interrogated by NIA in connection with the Sri Lanka Easter bomb attack,” asked Annamalai. He also skirted away from answering reporters’ questions on the role of NIA in monitoring Mubin.

He further said Coimbatore has turned into a safe haven for terror elements and it is spreading to neighbouring districts such as Salem and Erode districts as the police have arrested persons having link with terror organisations in the recent past.

“The Q branch should be strengthen by infusing experts on counter terrorism, intelligence gathering. However, the wing has been spending 99 per cent of its effort on political intelligence,” he said.

He further claimed that there were more number of radicalised youngsters in the state and the terror organisations were trying to penetrate to utilise the eco-system prevailing in the state. “We are planning to meet the Governor in the coming days regarding this,” said Annamalai.