Kovai car blast: Police get 3-day custody of 5 terror suspects

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have been granted three days of custody of five terror suspects by a judicial magistrate court on Wednesday to investigate into the car blast incident.

Police moved a petition seeking five days custody of Mohammed Thalka (25), Mohammed Azarudeen, (23), Mohammed Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammed Nawaz Ismail (26). However, the court allowed three days.

The five persons have been booked under various sections of IPC, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). cylinder blast