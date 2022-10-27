TamilNadu

Kovai car blast: Police get 3-day custody of 5 terror suspects

Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have been granted three days of custody of five terror suspects by a judicial magistrate court on Wednesday to investigate into the car blast incident.

Police moved a petition seeking five days custody of Mohammed Thalka (25), Mohammed Azarudeen, (23), Mohammed Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammed Nawaz Ismail (26). However, the court allowed three days.

The five persons have been booked under various sections of IPC, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). cylinder blast

Coimbatore Jamaat condemns car blast

Police suspect them to be part of a larger conspiracy to carry out terror activities along with Jameesha Mubin, who died in the car blast. The five accused were arrested on Monday night and remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday.

