Four youth demand ‘mamool’ at Thanjavur Tasmac bar; arrested

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested four persons who demanded mamool at a Tasmac bar on Wednesday.

A gang of four who were under the influence of liquor went to the Tasmac bar at Keezha Vasal in Thanjavur on Deepavali day and demanded mamool.

They also demanded money and liquor. When the bar in-charge Krishnamurthy refused, they grabbed an empty bottle and threatened to stab him. Soon, he lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur East police who rushed to the spot and took the CCTV footage, and conducted an investigation.

Police after investigation identified the culprits as Anand (30), Vijay (27), Adibhan (27) and Sathish (26) all from Keezha Vasal. On Wednesday, the police arrested all the four.