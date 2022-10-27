Five more drug depots planned, says Minister Ma Subramanian

TIRUCHY: A request has been put forth toChief Minister MK Stalin for additional five depots, above the existing 32 drug depots, across the state said, Health Minister Ma Subramanian here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of state level meeting with block level medical officers on prevention of diseases in monsoon season and fever camps, the Minister said, around 10,000 medical officials from as many as 385 blocks across the state took part in the meeting. A detailed report about the control of diseases in the state was discussed.

The meeting was organised to combat the outbreak of diseases during the monsoon. “Since the north east monsoon is expected to commence from next week, the prevention of diseases like malaria, dengue and H1N1 was scheduled be discussed in the meeting,” he said.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s announcement of 78 Urban Health Centres across the state, the Health Minister said the works for establishing such health centres are in progress at 21 Corporations and 63 municipalities. This apart, identification of land for establishing 25 PHCs and 25 Urban PHCs are in progress and the works would commence soon, he said.

Meanwhile, Subramanian said that the existing 4,308 vacancies in various government hospitals across the state would be filled within two months through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB). He said that the MRB has already recruited as many as 237 pharmacists and appointment orders have been handed over to them already. While the recruitment process is on for as many as 1,021 doctors, he added.

Refuting charges of drug shortage in government hospitals, the Health Minister said that there was no shortage in any of the government hospitals and all the districts have warehouses for medicines and there are adequate stock of 322 essential drugs and 302 specialty drugs available there. He urged the people to contact 104 helpline if there was any complaints in availing drugs.

Minister KN Nehru inaugurated the meeting. Health Secretary Dr P Senthil Kumar, National Health Mission Director Shilpa Prabhakar Satheesh, Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar and other officials participated.