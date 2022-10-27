EPS to stay away from Pasumpon

CHENNAI: When representatives of the Thevar community were keen on meeting AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to push their idea of merger and bring together ousted AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami decided to stay away from the guru pooja and deputed a team of his supporters to participate in the 60th guru pooja.

Camp EPS would be headed by former ministers Dindugal C Sreenivasan, Natham R Viswamathan and Sellur K Raju and senior party functionaries from the Thevar region to participate in the guru puja on behalf of him and the party. He also appealed to his supporters to participate in large numbers in the 115th birth anniversary and 60th guru pooja of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalingam.

On the other hand, EPS declared that he would participate “on behalf of the AIADMK party” in guru puja in Chennai.