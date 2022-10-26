Over 5,000 sanitary workers strike work in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Over 5,000 sanitary workers on contract in the city Corporation on Tuesday began an indefinite strike in front of their office.

They demanded regularisation of their jobs and increase in the wages, sources in the union of the workers said.

Over 1,000 tonnes of garbage, particularly remnants of fire-crackers which were burst on Monday during Deepavali, piled up due to the strike, the sources said.

The workers withdrew their strike a few days ago after Collector GS Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M Prathap assured them to look into the matter and recommend to the Tamil Nadu government to increase the wages, they said.