Cab, auto drivers in TN to pay Rs 50-500 fine for cancelling rides

CHENNAI: In a major relief for passengers using a cab, auto or bike booked through the app, they can now file a complaint with the Transport Department if the drivers cancel the booked ride.

With the State government revising traffic violation spot fines, cabs and other vehicle drivers will be fined Rs 500 under Section 178 (3) (b) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, while auto rickshaw and bike drivers refusing to carry passengers would attract a fine of Rs 50 under Section 178 (3) (a) of the Act.

This move by the Transport Department has been hailed by commuters, who have been raising several complaints against app-based aggregators for failing to take proper action against the drivers.

Many cabs, auto rickshaws and bike taxi drivers cancel bookings if the passenger chooses options other than a cash payment for the ride. It is another grievance that cab drivers cancel rides to certain destinations in the city.

S Meenakshi, a resident of East Tambaram said that it is a huge inconvenience when a cab or auto driver refuses to come to the pick-up point at night.

“There is no mechanism to check the rampant practice of cancelling the ride after asking about the destination or mode of payment. If they are going to be fined by the Transport Department officials, I hope the drivers think twice before cancelling the ride, ” she said.