Cab, auto drivers in TN to pay Rs 50-500 fine for cancelling rides

CHENNAI: In a major relief for passengers using a cab, auto or bike booked through the app, they can now file a complaint with the Transport Department if the drivers cancel the booked ride.
With the State government revising traffic violation spot fines, cabs and other vehicle drivers will be fined Rs 500 under Section 178 (3) (b) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, while auto rickshaw and bike drivers refusing to carry passengers would attract a fine of Rs 50 under Section 178 (3) (a) of the Act.
This move by the Transport Department has been hailed by commuters, who have been raising several complaints against app-based aggregators for failing to take proper action against the drivers.
Many cabs, auto rickshaws and bike taxi drivers cancel bookings if the passenger chooses options other than a cash payment for the ride. It is another grievance that cab drivers cancel rides to certain destinations in the city.
S Meenakshi, a resident of East Tambaram said that it is a huge inconvenience when a cab or auto driver refuses to come to the pick-up point at night.
“There is no mechanism to check the rampant practice of cancelling the ride after asking about the destination or mode of payment. If they are going to be fined by the Transport Department officials, I hope the drivers think twice before cancelling the ride, ” she said.
Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam working president S Balasubramanian said that the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019 fines on auto rickshaw drivers refusing a ride would affect the livelihood of the drivers.
“There is no second opinion on imposing fine on erring drivers but the genuine ones should not be impacted. Sometimes drivers who daily pick up school children look for passengers going near the school and they refuse rides for those booking to go to other destinations. Now they could be fined based on passenger complaints,” he said, adding, the government which is keen to protect the interest of the commuters should also protect the livelihood of drivers by revising the fares on a scientific basis.
Meanwhile, the revised spot traffic fines will be collected from Wednesday for the violations under the Motor Vehicle Act said the Greater Chennai Traffic Police.
