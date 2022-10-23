Two fishermen employed in Bahrain go missing

MADURAI: Families of two fishermen who belong to Kanniyakumari district are in grief as the duo employed in Bahrain, went missing.

M Sahaya Celso (37), resident of Kadiapattanam and G Antony Vincent George (33) of the same coastal hamlet in the district were employed by Bahrain sponsor Tharakh Maajidh to work as fishermen.

On October 17, both of them sailed for deep sea fishing by a vessel ‘ORAL MAAJIDH’ with (registered no. BH.9102) off Morakh fishing harbour near Manama, Bahrain. They were supposed to return on October 19 after fishing, but they did not.

Fellow fishermen went in search of the missing duo, but couldn’t trace them in coastal waters off Bahrain, Fr Churchill, general secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF), Kanniyakumari said on Sunday seeking help from government authorities to trace those missing fishermen and bring them back.

The message seeking help was forwarded to Chief Minister, External Affairs Minister, and the Ambassador, Indian High Commission, Bahrain, Churchill said.