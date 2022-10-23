Thoothukudi firing: A comparison of two probes

On the other hand, the CBI charge sheet said the police had to resort to firing on the orders of revenue officials after a violent mob used explosives to trigger fire inside the housing quarters of Sterlite employees situated near the Collectorate and damaged public properties, including vehicles, hoardings, lights, glass panels and CCTV cameras. Some of them allegedly carried dangerous weapons, the agency said, and added that the rioters were chased away by the police using controlled firing.

“The act of police opening firing at the protesters was not predetermined and it was done as a last resort to prevent further untoward incidents, though the death of 13 persons in the firing was very unfortunate,” the CBI charge sheet said.

The panel also found fault with the personnel for opening fire at protesters who tried to flee – indicating that the victims were fired from behind and not when they charging towards the police. “…the police personnel under the orders of the higher officials fired on the fleeing protesters, fleeing for their lives with the gunshot injuries,” it said.