Protesters burn CBI report on Thoothukudi firing on 4th anniversary

MADURAI: Marking the fourth anniversary of the anti-Sterlite protest rally in Thoothukudi on Sunday, protesters burnt copies of CBI report saying it was partial to Sterlite and government.

It’s on the same day in 2018, the police opened fire on peaceful rally that left 13 persons dead and several others injured, while taking part in the anti-Sterlite agitation.

Those belonging to the aggrieved families of the victims still mourn their loss and offered prayers at churches and took out silent processions towards the graveyard along George Road in Thoothukudi. Clad in black mourning dresses, several relatives of the victims and members of the Anti-Sterlite Movement offered floral tributes to flex banners depicting the images of the victims, who lost their lives during the protest, at various localities, sources said.

Meanwhile, over 60 persons belonging to the Anti-Sterlite Movement courted arrest along Palayamkottai Road in Thoothukudi, while staging a protest near crematorium, in violation. During the protest, they raised slogans condemning the attack and also tore the CBI report on Thoothukudi violence in 2018 and burnt the copies of the report, sources said.

M Krishnamurthy, a protester, said the CBI report described the people of Thoothukudi as criminals and all its findings were partial to Sterlite and the government. Further, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin ahead of polls promised to evict Sterlite permanently from Thoothukudi soil and enact a special law to this effect. But, a year had gone by, and still nothing happened, he said.

Krishnamurthy also sought a memorial in honour of the victims and urged the government to declare May 22 as ‘Choolal Pathukappu Thiyagigal Dhinam.’