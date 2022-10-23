TANUVAS to conduct counseling for spl category students on Oct 29

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) had scheduled the counseling for special category students (under differently-abled and sport quota) for Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & AH) and B.Tech courses on October 29.

The counseling will be done in-person at the Vepery campus at 10 am. Similarly, the registration for online counseling for children of ex-servicemen, 7.5 percent government school quota and academic and vocational course candidates will be held in the online mode on the same date and time as above.

Additionally, along with off-line counselling, certificate verification will be done, and the details of the schedule can be procured from http://adm.tanuvas.ac.in and https://tanuvas.ac.in

For the academic year 2022-23, TANUVAS on an overall received 16,214 applications. Of them 13,470 applications were for B.V.Sc. & AH course and 2,744 applications were for B.Tech courses, (comprising Food Technology, Dairy Technology and Poultry Technology).

According to the provisional rank list released on October 20, S Chandrasekar from Kallakurichi district topped the rank list for B.V.Sc. -amp; AH course. Followed by KT Muthupandi from Erode and M Harinika from Dharmapuri securing second and third positions respectively.

Subsequently, for B.Tech, SK Subha Geetha from Chengalpattu emerged as the topper by securing 199.5 of 200 marks, followed by K Aswin of Namakkal and M Shajika of Tiruchy, both scoring 198 marks.

Likewise, under the 7.5 percent reservation for government school students, JV Varsaa from Salem is the top rank holder. Followed by, M Sakthivel of Dharmapuri and P Mahalakshmi of Villupuram securing second and third positions respectively.