Only 4 Tamil Nadu districts have Covid cases in double digits

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 206 cases of Covid on Sunday, taking the total number of cases so far in the State to 35,90,658.
The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 51, while 20 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu, 12 cases in Tiruvallur and 11 cases in Coimbatore.
All other districts reported less than 10 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 2.1 per cent after 10,059 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
The highest TPR of 4.3 per cent is in Kanniyakumari.
Meanwhile, the active cases in the State stood at 3,124 with the highest in Chennai with 1,517 active cases.
A total of 398 more people recovered, taking the total recoveries so far in the State to 35,49,486. With no new deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,048.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android