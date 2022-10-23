2 youth held for robbing cell phone from woman in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Two youth were arrested in Thoothukudi on Sunday after being charged with robbing a woman of her cell phone by threatening her with a knife.

The accused have been identified as P Yogesh Kumar (19) of TMB Colony and S Vignesh of Thalamuthu Nagar, Thoothukudi.

After being arrested by Thoothukudi South police based on the victim’s complaint, the police recovered the cell phone worth Rs 15,000 from the duo, sources said.