Truck rams into Tiruchy airport wall

TIRUCHY: A vegetable laden truck rammed into the compound of the Tiruchy international airport after the driver lost his control and a portion of the compound wall collapsed here on Saturday. It is said, when a truck carrying vegetables from Hosur to Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district was nearing Tiruchy airport, the driver Senthil Kumar (49) of Avudaiyarkoil in Pudukkottai lost his control and the truck rammed into the compound wall at Tiruchy-Pudukkottai highway. The driver escaped without any injury. Soon the public along with the CISF personnel rushed to the spot and lifted the truck from the spot with a crane. The flight services were not affected due to the incident, sources said. Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered by the Directorate General of Civil aviation (DGCA) into the incident.