TN govt pondering to declare Oct 25 as holiday for schools

CHENNAI: With Deepavali festival falling on Monday, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is likely to discuss with Chief Minister MK Stalin about declaring Tuesday as holiday for schools.
Speaking on Saturday morning, the minister said, "We will hold a discussion with CM if the schools in the State can be declared holiday on Tuesday, the day after the festival."
The minister said the proposal has been taken to the Chief Minister's desk.
Meanwhile, a source in the department said to DT Next that schools are likely to be declared holiday and the announcement is likely to be out on Saturday night. It may be noted that the neighbouring Pudhuchery had declared holiday for schools on Tuesday.
