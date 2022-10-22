Tangedco puts 23 AEs on notice to pass Tamil test by May 2023

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has set May 2023 deadline for its 23 assistant engineers who hail from other states to pass the Tamil language test as they could not clear the test within the stipulated time frame of two years as per the TNEB service regulations.

According to the Tangedco’s board proceedings dated October 19, 40 assistant engineers (Electrical) who have not possessed the official language of the state, Tamil, should have passed the Tamil language test within two years from the date of appointment but they failed to do so.

As per the services rules of Tangedco, the candidates who do not possess adequate knowledge of Tamil may also enter the Tangedco’s service subject to fulfilment of certain conditions like they should pass Tamil languages tests within a period of two years. If they fail in the tests, the officials could be discharged from the service.

However, 16 assistant engineers have passed the test after a two years time frame due to the COVID pandemic. In the order, it said that the board has decided to relax the regulations and allow them to continue in the services.

Out of the 40 AEs, 24 have failed to pass the test and they requested extension of time to pass the Tamil test citing the pandemic.

In the board meeting held on September 28, it was deliberated in detail and decided to provide a last extension of time till May next year. “The Board after detailed deliberations approved the proposal taking into consideration the COVID-19 constraints and as a last chance give permission to pass the test till May 2023. The Board further directed that beyond May 2023, no extension of time should be sought. The Board also directed that steps have to be taken for termination of those who have not passed the test by May 2023 by issuing appropriate notice and by following due process of law/procedure, “ it said.

In February this year, the state finance department (expenditure) sought a list of other state candidates who were recruited and have not passed Tamil test during the last 10 years from 2011 to 2020. The finance department has asked to inform whether the service rules of Tangedco provide for discharging such persons from service. If so, the reasons for not discharging such persons from the service along with a copy of the service rules may be furnished.