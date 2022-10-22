Section 144 CrPC to be imposed in Sivaganga district till Oct 31

CHENNAI: Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar on Saturday announced that Section 144 CrPC to be enforced in the Sivaganga district from tomorrow till October 31 on the occasion of 'Guru Pooja' and 'Pasumpon Thevar Guru pooja' at Kalaiyar Kovil and on the occasion of the death anniversary of Marudhu Pandiyars.

The Marudhu brothers, also known as Marudhu Pandiyars (Periya Marudhu and Chinna Marudhu), were notable among the pioneers of the freedom struggle against the British in Tamil Nadu. From 1785 to the end of 1801, they took up arms and fought Britishers out of Tamil soil. It was only when they tried to bring together the all-India groups that fought against the Britishers that they became subject to the displeasure and anger of the British.

On October 24, 1801, they were executed at Tirupattur by the East India Company and their memorial is located in the Kalaiyar Kovil.