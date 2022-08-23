TN Health dept joins hand with CII for TB eradication

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has joined hands with CII Health for the State Tuberculosis Eradication Programme, Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed the same at Tamil Nadu Multi Super-Speciality Hospital in Omandurar on Tuesday.

The programme will focus on TB eradication, by informing and creating awareness about TB. "It will also focus on quality nutrition and health care for TB patients and support through CII member industries, corporates and other institutions. The programme will promote awareness about tuberculosis and to create active involvement in TB eradication programme. CII Member Industries will also undertake a TB Awareness Pledge as part of the TB Eradication Programme, " Ma Subramanian said.

Several organisations including SRM Medical College in Tiruchy, Kaveri Hospital, Tiruchy, PSG Medical College Hospital from Coimbatore, Saravana Hospital in Salem, Devdas Hospital from Madurai and L-T Constructions from Chennai have come forward to join the initiative.

"As part of the initiative, industry members will be invited to provide nutritional support to TB patients across Tamil Nadu. This is the first step in this joint project, and the objective of this project is to consolidate the support of other industry organizations of CII and ensure continued contribution to the TB prevention programme," the Health Minister said.

Regarding medical seats at Christian Medical College (CMC), he said that according to the Supreme Court verdict, 50 per cent of the total seats in post-graduate and undergraduate medical courses have been handed over to the Tamil Nadu government from 2022 onwards. Through this, the government will get additional 50 medical seats (MBBS) and 110 post-graduate medical seats under government quota.

CM to inaugurate new buildings for health department

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday informed that five buildings at a cost of Rs.5.7 crore through Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and 10 buildings at a cost of Rs.22.93 crore through Department of Medical and Rural Welfare will be inaugurated by Stalin on August 27. He will inaugurate 18 buildings constructed at a total cost of Rs.116 crore, including 2 buildings at a cost of Rs.67.37 crore, under the Directorate of Medical Education and 1 building at a cost of Rs 20 crore by the Drug Control Department.

He will also issue appointment orders to a total of 243 people, including 152 people in the DPH, 77 people in the Department of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, 6 people in the Tamil Nadu State Health Transport Department, and 2 people in the Department of Medicine and Rural Welfare. Battery cars with stretchers to facilitate transfer of patients in 24 medical college hospitals will also be handed over that are being procured at a cost of Rs.1.3 crore.