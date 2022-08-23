Class 10 supplementary results 2022: How to check

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) will be releasing the SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 today (23.08.2022) at 3 pm.

While the results of the Class 10 board examination were declared last June, TN SSLC Supplementary Examinations 2022 were conducted from August 2, 2022 to August 12, 2022.

Over 9 lakh students had appeared for the examination conducted in March. Pass percentage of 90.1% was recorded this year.

The statement issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations stated that:-

"Individual candidates (including Tatkal candidates) who appeared for the 10th supplementary examination held in August 2022 are notified to register their exam number and date of birth on the website from 03.00 pm on 23.08.2022 (Tuesday) and download them as temporary mark certificates."

Where to check results?

* SSLC Supplementary results will be available online on the official websites. tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. Results are also expected to be available on dge.tn.gov.in Results tab

* Open the home page of the TN Result Portal

* Locate TN 10th Arrear Result 2022 link and click on it

*Enter registration number and date of birth

*Press the submit button

*Download the mark sheet PDF

Procedure to apply for revaluation:-

Individual candidates who want to apply for re-valuation should visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations concerned on 25.08.2022 (Thursday) and 26.08.2022 (Friday) from 10.00 am to 05.00 pm and register by paying the appropriate fee.

The revaluation fee for each subject is Rs 205. The revaluation results will be announced on a later date by the TN DGE.