Results for Class 12 & Class 10, to be declared today

According to the notification issued by the Directorate of Examination, the results for Class 12 will be announced on at 9: 30 AM. Similarly, for Class 10, the results will be declared at 12 PM.
CHENNAI: The much-awaited board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 in Tamil Nadu will be declared today.

According to the notification issued by the Directorate of Examination, the results for Class 12 will be announced on at 9: 30 AM. Similarly, for Class 10, the results will be declared at 12 PM.

The results will be sent through SMS to the registered mobile number.

The notification further said the results of both standards can be viewed in www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dgettn.nic.in, www.dge2.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

8,37,000 students had registered for Class 12 exams, of which more than 7,50,000 students attended the examination.

9,55,000 students had registered for Class 10 exams, of which more than 9,00,000 students attended.

The results for more than 16,50,000 students of both Class 12 & 10 are scheduled to be declared today.

