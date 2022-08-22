Tamil Nadu mulls timing curbs on e-gaming, gambling

CHENNAI: Sifting through the whopping 10,000 responses sent in by the public on how to deal with online gaming/gambling with stakes, the State government has found that an overwhelming majority of them have called for banning virtual games due to the effect they have on families.

Sources said the government was considering imposing restrictions on how much time a player can spend on these sites per day or week.

“Out of the more than 10,000 emails sent by the public, including politicians, parents and teachers, more than 99 per cent are in favour of a blanket ban on online gaming and gambling sites. They believe these sites are a menace to the society, as they are taking away lives and pushing families under debt,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.