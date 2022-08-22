OPS unfit to be in politics, says KP Munusamy

COIMBATORE: AIADMK leader KP Munusamy said in a stinging remark against party coordinator O Panneerselvam that he is unfit to be in politics.
“Panneerselvam does not have the moral authority to call all factions to unite. He did not sacrifice anything for the party and is unfit to be in politics,” he told reporters, following a meeting with party functionaries in Krishnagiri on Sunday.
Taking harsh potshots, Munusamy said Panneerselvam did not come up by struggles, but under the shadow of a single person. “So he does not have independent thinking and knows only to act on orders. He remained just a cadre, who became a chief minister accidentally. We feel ashamed to even criticise him,” he said.
The party’s deputy coordinator also said Sasikala and her family members will never be allowed back into the party.
“TTV Dhinakaran is an opportunist and selfish politician. So he will never be allowed to join the party,” he asserted.
