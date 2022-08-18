TTV welcomes OPS’ call for unity, says believes in democracy

A day after securing a High Court order against the July 11 AIADMK general council meet that expelled him and picked Palaniswami as interim General Secretary, OPS said there had never been an issue with dual leadership but said the arrangement of "joint leadership" was brought in to steer the party in the absence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

"After Amma's death (in December 2016), dear brother Palaniswami became chief minister and we travelled along extending good cooperation. Many democratic duties were discharged by us," he said.

“Let bygones be bygones...would never say it affected us...1.5 crore party workers and the people who desire the good rule of MGR and Amma want this movement to remain united. Without holding any grudges of the past bitterness, we should throw them away (as) the party's unity should be the sole idea," the ‘expelled’ leader said.