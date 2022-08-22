New cases in Tamil Nadu drop below 600; first time in months

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 591 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of cases reached to 35,63,913 in the State. Chennai recorded 88 new cases, Coimbatore had 72 cases, Chengalpattu and Erode had 46 cases each. There was a considerable dip in new cases across other districts.
The State has an overall test positivity rate of 2.8% after 21,169 samples were tested for COVID-19. Erode recorded highest TPR of 7.7% followed by 7.5% in Krishnagiri. Active cases in the State stood at 5,842 with Chennai reporting the highest – 2,338 cases. Over 690 people were discharged across the State, taking the total recoveries to 35,20,038. No new COVID fatality was reported. The death toll stood at 38,033.
