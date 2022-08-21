Appoint spl officer to administer Kallakurichi school, Min urged
CHENNAI: Educationalists and activists have appealed to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to appoint a special officer to administer Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kallakurichi, where violence broke out after the alleged suicide of a Class 12 girl in July.
In a letter to the minister, the stakeholders pointed out that the appointment of a special officer will ensure the safety of children and owing to the investigation, the management should not be allowed to administer the school.
Further, educationalists urged for promoting children’s welfare at schools on par with their academic performance.
Raising the point of consumer concept of education affecting children, the letter stated, “Private institutions enjoy total freedom sans monitoring by any child rights agencies. This results in the death of students in many institutions. The sexual abuse occurring on campus is treated as an individual affair over a management failure. However, it should be treated as an institutional crime,” noted the letter.
With signatories from both activists and educationalists, the group urged quick action.
