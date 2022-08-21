34th mega vaccination drive under way in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The 34th mega vaccination drive is being conducted across the State on Sunday, and close to 3 lakh vaccine doses have been administered until 12 pm, including 2 lakh doses of precautionary booster. The vaccination camps are being held at 50,000 locations across the State.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the drive in Tirupattur, in the presence of other district health officials and also handed over health and nutrition kits to pregnant women.

With precautionary dose being administered for free, more people are getting vaccinated with the precautionary booster dose at the mega vaccination camps. The precautionary booster dose coverage is improving as close to 50 lakh precautionary booster vaccine doses have been administered in the State. As many as 3.80 crore people are eligible to get vaccinated with the booster dose. The free precautionary booster dose administration will continue until September 30th, based on the Union Health Ministry's instructions.

More than 4.95 crore doses of vaccines have been administered at 33 mega vaccination camps held so far. Currently, about 96.21 percent of people have received at least the first dose of Covid vaccine and 89 percent people have been vaccinated with both the doses of the vaccines.