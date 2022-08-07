Focus is on booster doses in the 33rd mega vaccination drive in TN

CHENNAI: In order to preempt the 4th wave and to find more takers for the booster shots, the Tamil Nadu government is carrying out the 33rd Covid mega vaccination campaign today in 2,000 locations across the State.

The vax camps are currently being held at about 50,000 locations throughout Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, camps would be held in 2000 venues in, totalled by 10 camps per ward, 200 wards. Camps would be set up in sites like government hospitals, government primary healthcare centres and schools. Similarly, vax camps are being organised around the country, in districts like Erode, Madurai, and Karur.

Those who have taken two doses are offered a booster shot in the camp. The health authorities have therefore urged people who qualify for a booster dose to make use of the camp.