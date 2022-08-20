Tamilisai, Rangasamy pulls temple car in Pondy
PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Chief Minister N Rangasamy pulled the chariot of the famous shrine of Sengazhuneer Amman in the neighbouring coastal village of Veerampattinam during the annual car festival on Friday.
Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, Speaker R Selvam and AINRC legislator Dakshinamoorty also formed part of the large number of people who pulled the chariot here.
It has been the practice since French regime in Puducherry that the head of the state will pull the temple chariot along with the common people.
Lt Governor Tamililsai Soundararajan and others later offered worship at the sanctum sanctorum and other deities inside the temple.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android