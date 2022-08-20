‘Release Justice Aruna commission report on Thoothukudi firing’

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday joined the chorus seeking the release of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission report on the Thoothukudi police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in May 2018 killing 13 people.

In a statement, he said that the commission has recommended departmental action against the 17 police personnel, including the South zone IG, holding them responsible for the firing and also noted the negligence and irresponsibility of the district Collector.

He expressed shock and disbelief over the clean chit given by the commission to the Sterlite management on the police firing, He also wanted the government to review the role of the Home Department, DGP and Cabinet on the firing incident.

“Did the home administration of the Tamil Nadu government not even once discuss the protest that went on for a hundred days, that too against a plant of a multinational corporation that has influence in the power centre? Did the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was in charge of the Home Administration, not even once discuss the Sterlite strike or the issue? ” he questioned.