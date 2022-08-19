Three of a family found dead in well, injured man in hospital
MADURAI: In a poignant incident, a man, who had strong belief in astrology, attempted suicide by slitting his throat after pushing his wife and two children into a well, near his house in Kulamangalam in the district on Thursday.
All of those in the well died.
On information from locals, Alanganallur police reached the spot early on Thursday and conducted enquiries. Investigations revealed that Murugan (42), the family head, who believed in astrology and soothsaying, visited various temples over the last few months praying for divine help to clear his debts. Murugan often told his soothsayer that he would sell his property to settle his debt.
At 2.10 am on Thursday, he phoned and informed the soothsayer that he had decided to attain ‘mukthi’ and had kept Rs 4,000 in his shirt packet for funeral expenses.
Police said that Murugan had Rs 29,000 in his bank account and also held assets worth Rs 50 lakh.
Further inquiries revealed that Murugan had reportedly pushed the three members of his family, wife Surekha (38), daughter Yogitha (16), a Class 11 student and son Mohanan, a Class 7 student, into the well and killed them. Later he had slit his throat to commit suicide.
While the bodies of his wife and two children were recovered from the well, Murugan was found bleeding from the throat and battling for life. He was rushed to a government hospital.
Based on a complaint lodged by father of Murugan, Alanganallur police have filed a case under Section 302 of IPC, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android