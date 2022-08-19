HC restrains Tasmac from awarding tenders for shops, bars

According to the petitioner Senthurapandi, he was a successful bidder to run the bar with a Tasmac liquor shop in the city.

“In order to run the bar, I got land for lease. However, the Tasmac management sent a notification demanding that I should surrender the space for a third party to run the bar. I did not enter any agreement with Tasmac and the agreement was only with the shop to share the space on my land. Hence, Tasmac cannot force me to give the land to a third party who would emerge as a successful bidder,” the petitioner noted.